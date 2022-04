Wyoming’s three operational online sportsbooks collected total wagers of $12.7m in March 2022.

Combined handle from DraftKings, BetMGM and FanDuel increased by 23 per cent compared to the previous month, but was down 9 per cent from January’s record $14.0m total.

Wyoming Sports Betting Comparison 2021/22 (US$)

The three operators collected gross gaming revenue of $1.1m in March, an increase of 53 per cent month-on-month, with a 72 per cent increase in net sports wagering proceeds to $324,150.

As [...]