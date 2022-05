Rhode Island’s regulated sports betting market grew to $45.8m in March 2022, with online betting generating nearly two-thirds of the total.

March handle climbed by 19 per cent compared to a year ago and was 9 per cent higher than the previous month.

Rhode Island Sports Betting Wagers: March 2022 (US$)

The year-on-year growth came despite a 2 per cent drop in retail sports wagers at market leader Twin River to $12.6m, which was offset by a 30 [...]