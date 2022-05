New York-listed MGM Resorts International has reported a 73 per cent increase in revenue to $2.85bn for the first quarter of 2022, with growth driven by the inclusion of the operating results of Aria and Vdara following their consolidation in September 2021.

Results improved versus the first quarter of 2021 when operations were affected by Covid-related closures and travel restrictions, but were negatively impacted by a decrease in business volume and travel due to the spread [...]