Rush Street Interactive (RSI) has increased its full year revenue guidance after growing first quarter revenue by 21 per cent year-on-year.

The online betting and gaming operator generated revenue of $134.9m in the first quarter of 2022 as Monthly Active Users (MAU) in the United States increased by 32 per cent to 150,000.

Average revenue per MAU in the fist quarter amounted to $265 versus $302 a year ago, a fall of 12.3 per cent.

Despite the strong [...]