DraftKings has reported a 34 per cent increase in revenue to $417.20m for the first quarter of 2022, with growth in online gaming and sports betting offsetting declines in daily fantasy sports and the B2B segment.

Online gaming revenue, which includes iGaming, sports betting and fantasy sports, climbed 41.8 per cent year-on-year to $386.68m, with gaming software revenue (B2B) down 57.1 per cent at $13.49m. Other revenue, which includes media, marketplace and other online consumer products, [...]