Wynn Resorts grew first quarter revenue by 29.4 per cent year-on-year to $953.33m, despite a fall in gaming revenue during the period.

Casino revenue was 5.1 per cent lower than the first quarter of 2021 at $489.86m, offset by strong growth in hotel, food and beverage, entertainment, retail and other revenue.

Operating expenses for the quarter increased by 14.8 per cent to $ 1,048m, cutting Wynn’s operating loss for the period to $94.87m from $175.73m in Q1 [...]