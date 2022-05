Maryland’s five licensed retail sports betting operators collected total wagers of $26.9m in April, nearly half of which was derived from the FanDuel-powered Live! Casino & Hotel.

In the fifth full month of operations since the opening of the state's retail betting market, total wagers fell by 13 per cent in April compared to the previous month.

Maryland Sports Betting Handle: April 2022 (US$)

The FanDuel-powered Live! Casino & Hotel continued to lead the market with retail wagers [...]