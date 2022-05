New York-listed online lottery provider Lottery.com has seen first quarter revenue soar 285 per cent to $21.2m, although expenses increased at a higher rate.

The strong year-on-year revenue growth was primarily driven by the sale of LotteryLink credits to a LotteryLink affiliate related to pre-paid promotional rewards.

As a result of the delayed launch of the affiliate's promotional program, most of the pre-paid promotional rewards expired without being issued to customers, helping adjusted EBITDA climb $7.7m for [...]