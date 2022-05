Pennsylvania’s licensed betting and gaming operators recorded another strong month as total revenue from all forms of gambling rose 14 per cent to $461.6m.

April’s total was just below the previous month’s record $462.7m, with year-on-year growth from iGaming, sports betting and land-based casino gaming offsetting declines in fantasy contest and video gaming terminals.

Pennsylvania Betting and Gaming Revenue: April 2022 (US$)

iGaming revenue increased by 22 per cent year-on-year to $113.1m in April, with online slots revenue [...]