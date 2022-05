iGaming affiliate Better Collective has reported a 74 per cent increase in first quarter revenue to €67.4m following strong growth in the United States, with organic revenue growth of 44 per cent versus Q1 2021.

The US business increased revenue five-fold over the first quarter of 2021 and now accounts for 46 per cent of group revenue, with the company also highlighting the Latin American market as a key performance driver.

“2022 got off to a flying [...]