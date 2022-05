Michigan’s commercial and tribal casino operators saw combined total gross receipts from online sports betting and iGaming increase by 41 per cent to $163.2m in April.

Total gross receipts in April were buoyed by another record performance from the iGaming sector as gross receipts grew 39.5 per cent year-on-year to $132.4m, while online sports betting gross receipts rose 50 per cent to $30.7m.

Michigan Online Sports Betting & iGaming Gross Receipts: April 2022 (US$)

In the iGaming sector, [...]