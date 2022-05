New York-listed betting and gaming operator Super Group has reported a 7 per cent increase in revenue to €334.5m for the first quarter of 2022, driven by growth in African and Asia Pacific markets.

The company benefited from a 30 per cent increase in sports betting revenue to €109.5m during Q1, offsetting a 3 per cent drop in online casino revenue to €204.5m. Brand licensing revenue grew by 15 per cent versus a year ago to [...]