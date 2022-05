New Hampshire’s regulated sports betting market saw total handle increase by 56.5 per cent versus a year ago to $73.1m in April.

Total wagers at the New Hampshire Lottery and its exclusive sports betting partner DraftKings were buoyed by a 62 per cent increase in online sports wagers to $60.5m, while retail sports wagers rose 37 per cent to $12.7m.

Gross gaming revenue (GGR) from sports betting rose 3 per cent to $3.4m in April, with online [...]