New York-listed digital marketing specialist Gambling.com Group has posted record results for the first quarter of 2022 as revenue increased by 70 per cent to $19.6m.

The year-on-year growth was driven by a strong performance in the North America region as revenue soared 544 per cent to $10.6m, equivalent to more than half of the quarterly total.

During Q1, Gambling.com delivered 67,000 new depositing customers to its clients, closed the acquisitions of RotoWire.com and BonusFinder.com, and launched [...]