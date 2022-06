Greek gaming and lottery operator OPAP has seen gross gaming revenue (GGR) for the first quarter of 2022 soar 162.5 per cent to €457.2m, with strong retail growth offsetting a decline from online casino.

The strong revenue growth compared to a year ago was due to the return of full operations across OPAP’s retail estate, having been closed in Q1 2021 in response to mandated Covid-19 measures.

This helped Lottery GGR soar by 364.5 per cent year-on-year [...]