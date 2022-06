Virginia’s regulated online sports betting market continued to grow as total amounts wagered increased to $399.5m in April.

Wagering at the state’s 12 licensed online sportsbooks rose 69 per cent compared to the same month a year ago, when only seven operators were active.

Virginia bettors won a total of $363.2m in April, giving operators a combined win percentage (hold) of 9.08 per cent.

After allowing for bonuses and free-play incentives of $11.3m, as well as other deductions [...]