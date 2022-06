Wyoming’s regulated online sports betting market generated total wagers of just under $10.0m in April, its lowest monthly performance since the opening of the market last September.

Wagering at the state’s three operational online sportsbooks fell by 21 per cent compared to March and was significantly lower than January’s record $14.0m total.

Operators generated gross gaming revenue of $1.0m in April, a 9 per cent fall month-on-month, although net sports wagering proceeds climbed 68 per cent to [...]