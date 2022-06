Illinois’ licensed online and retail sportsbook operators recorded another strong performance in April as total handle increased by 56 per cent versus the same month a year ago to $839.4m.

April sports wagers at the state’s nine licensed casinos were buoyed by a 58 per cent increase in online sports wagers to $810.5m, with retail wagers climbing 21 per cent year-on-year to $28.9m.

Of the monthly total, $804.6m was wagered on professional sports, of which $777.5m was [...]