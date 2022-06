Iowa’s regulated retail and online sports betting market saw total wagers increase by 29 per cent to $147.9m in May 2022.

The year-on-year growth was driven by a 34 per cent increase in online sports wagers to $134.3m, which offset a 9 per cent drop in retail wagers to $13.6m.

Iowa Sports Betting Handle: May 2022 (US$)

Boyd Gaming’s Diamond Jo Dubuque remained market leader for sports betting in Iowa with wagers nearly doubling compared to a year [...]