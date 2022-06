Mississippi’s licensed sportsbook operators posted a 19 per cent drop in total handle to $29.2m in May 2022.

After returning to growth in April, the state’s 26 licensed casinos saw sportsbook wagers decline again in May, with Basketball wagers down 36 per cent year-on-year at $9.6m.

Baseball wagers rose by 18 per cent to $8.7m, offsetting a 15 per cent decrease in wagers from Sports Parlay Cards to $5.0m. Other sports contributed $5.9m in wagers during the [...]