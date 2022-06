Maryland’s regulated sports betting market has generated total handle of $155.6m in the first six months of operations.

The state’s five licensed retail sports betting operators collected total wagers of $23.1m in May, bringing the total since the opening of the market last December to $155.6m.

As in previous months, nearly half of May wagers were derived from the FanDuel-powered Live! Casino & Hotel with retail wagers of $10.9m, ahead of BetMGM-powered MGM National Harbor’s $6.3m.

The next [...]