Pennsylvania’s licensed betting and gaming operators posted another solid month of growth as total revenue from all forms of regulated gambling increased by 8 per cent to $447.8m in May 2022.

The year-on-year revenue growth was driven by strong performances in sports betting, iGaming and land-based gaming, with fantasy contests the only segment to record a year-on-year decline.

Pennsylvania Gambling Revenue: May 2022 (US$)

iGaming revenue increased by 12 per cent to $113.3m in May, with online slots [...]