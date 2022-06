Delaware’s regulated iGaming market grew by 19 per cent in May 2022 compared to the same month last year.

Total iGaming wagers at the state’s three licensed operators increased to $31.9m in May but fell by 14 per cent compared to the previous month.

The strong year-on-year growth was driven by a 10 per cent increase in iGaming wagers to $13.6m at market leader Delaware Park, while wagers at Bally’s Dover Casino (previously Dover Downs) rose [...]