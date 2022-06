Rhode Island’s regulated sports betting market continued its strong momentum into May as total wagers grew by 45 per cent year-on-year to $41.1m.

The strong growth was driven by a 73 per cent increase in mobile sports wagers to $25.3m, with $15.8m derived from retail sports betting.

Retail sports wagers at market leader Twin River rose by 9 per cent year-on-year to $10.5m in May, while Tiverton Casino wagers climbed 29 per cent to $5.3m.

Overall, a total [...]