China’s two national lotteries grew total sales by 8.5 per cent year-on-year to RMB32.77bn (€4.68bn) in May.

The strong May performance marked the fourth consecutive month of sales growth, with Welfare Lottery sales climbing 16 per cent to RMB13.14bn and Sports Lottery sales 4 per cent higher than a year ago at RMB19.62bn.

China Lottery Sales: January to May 2022 (RMB)

Only six Chinese provinces recorded a fall in lottery sales compared to May 2021, with the biggest [...]