New York’s licensed online sports betting operators collected total sports wagers of $8.54bn in the first six months of the regulated online market, despite revenue in June falling to a new low.

Total handle from the state’s eight operational online sportsbooks declined for the third consecutive month to $1.05bn in June, representing a 17 per cent fall compared to the previous month.

New York State Sports Betting Handle: FY 2022/23 (US$)

Flutter Entertainment-owned FanDuel continued as market leader [...]