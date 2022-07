West Virginia’s regulated sports betting and iGaming market generated handle of $3.14bn in the 2021/22 fiscal year, buoyed by another strong performance in June.

Total sports betting and iGaming wagers increased by 37 per cent to $246.1m in the four-week period ended 25 June, an increase of 37 per cent compared to the same period last year, with iGaming wagers climbing 42 per cent and sports betting wagers up 5 per cent.

Sports Betting & iGaming Handle: [...]