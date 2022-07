Indiana’s licensed retail and online sports betting operators recorded a 4 per cent increase in total wagers to $256.3m in June.

The year-on-year growth from the state’s 12 licensed casinos was driven by a 9 per cent increase in online sports wagers to $238.7m, which offset a 37 per cent fall in retail sports wagers to $17.6m.

Baseball was the most popular betting sport in June with wagers of $84.6m, followed by Other sports at $68.9m, Basketball [...]