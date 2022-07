New Jersey’s casinos, racetracks and their partners recorded a 2 per cent increase in total betting and gaming revenue to $401.5m in June, despite seeing a significant decline in sports betting.

Land-based casino win from the state’s nine licensed casino properties increased by 7 per cent year-on-year to $229.1m, with June iGaming revenue climbing 28 per cent to $133.1m, offsetting a 45 per cent fall in sports betting revenue to $39.2m.

New Jersey Gambling Market: June 2022 [...]