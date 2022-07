The Hong Kong Jockey Club (HKJC) has reported a 3 per cent increase in turnover to a record HK$140bn (€17.58bn) following the conclusion of the 2021/22 racing season over the weekend.

Despite the negative impact of covid on attendance, HKJC generated record turnover from 836 domestic races and 281 simulcast overseas races, with the season’s 88th and final meeting generating turnover of $2.04bn on Saturday (July 16).

“I am extremely proud of the efforts of all involved [...]