Pennsylvania’s licensed betting and gaming operators generated record revenue of $5.04bn during the state's 2021/22 fiscal year, although revenue in June grew by just 0.2 per cent compared to the same period last year.

Total revenue from all forms of regulated gambling reached $389.8m in June, driven by growth from iGaming, retail slots and video gaming terminals, which offset declines in sports betting, retail tables and fantasy contests.

Pennsylvania Gambling Revenue: June 2022 and FY 2021/22 (US$)

iGaming [...]