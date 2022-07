Mississippi’s licensed sportsbook operators saw total wagers decline by 12 per cent to $245.1m during the first half of 2022, with results in June falling to their lowest level since last August.

Wagering at the state’s 26 licensed casinos declined by 42 per cent year-on-year to $25.1m in June, with Basketball wagers down 77 per cent at $4.4m.

Wagers from Sports Parlay Cards fell 2 per cent to $4.7m, while Other sports wagers were down 46 per [...]