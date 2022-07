Louisiana’s licensed sportsbook operators recorded another decline in June as total online and retail wagers fell to $132.4m.

Total sports wagers were down for the fifth consecutive month, with June marking the lowest monthly total since January, when the online sports betting market had only just opened.

June wagers fell by 23 per cent compared to the previous month, with the state’s seven licensed online sportsbooks generating handle of $113.7m, equivalent to 86 per cent of the [...]