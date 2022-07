New York-listed Boyd Gaming has reported a marginal increase in total revenue to $894.5m for the second quarter of 2022, despite a decline in its casino gaming operations.

With strong comparables a year ago, Gaming revenue declined by 6 per cent year-on-year to $684.9m, although the company benefited from growth in its non-gaming operations as Food & Beverage revenue rose 22 per cent to $70.3m, and Room and Other revenue both rose by 28 per cent [...]