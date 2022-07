Shares in XLMedia climbed more than 10 per cent in London Wednesday morning after the online gaming affiliate announced that it expects to grow first half revenue to US$44.5m.

XLMedia said in a trading update that revenue for the first six months of the year is expected to grow 38 per cent year-on-year, driven by strong growth from its newest vertical, US Sports, which already accounts for more than two-thirds of total revenue.

The US growth enabled [...]