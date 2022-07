The Kentucky Lottery has reported the best year in its 33-year history as total lottery sales increased by 6 per cent to $1.68bn in FY21/22.

Scratch-off tickets were the largest individual game category, with sales climbing 0.2 per cent to $963.5m, while the biggest growth was seen in Instant Play games, where sales increased by 91 per cent year-on-year to $226.1m

Powerball sales rose 16 per cent to $71.1m, due in large part to the $685m jackpot [...]