Virginia’s licensed online sportsbook operators collected total wagers of $2.40bn in the first half of 2022, buoyed by another month of strong growth in June.

The state’s 13 online operators saw June wagers increase by 25 per cent to $295.2m versus the same period last year when just seven operators were live, although wagers were down 16 per cent compared to the previous month.

Virginia Sports Betting Market: January to June 2022 (US$)

Virginia bettors won a total [...]