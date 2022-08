Colorado’s retail and online sportsbooks collected total wagers of $4.82bn during the 2021/22 fiscal year, with wagers in the final month of June climbing 45 per cent.

Colorado's 23 online sports betting operators saw wagering increase by 37 per cent year-on-year to $310.4m in June, with the state's 15 retail sportsbooks growing handle by 4 per cent to $2.8m for total handle of $313.2m for the month.

Compared to the previous month, total sports betting handle fell [...]