New York-listed Penn National Gaming has been renamed PENN Entertainment as the racing and gaming operator reported a 5 per cent increase in revenue to $1.63bn for the second quarter of 2022.

The year-on-year growth was driven by a 61 per cent increase in Interactive revenue to $154.9m in Q2, while the company’s land-based operations in the Northeast and West also performed well, with revenue climbing 5 per cent and 9.5 per cent respectively to $684.9m [...]