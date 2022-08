New York-listed casino and sportsbook operator Bally's Corporation has seen second quarter revenue more than double to $552.5m, driven by its growing Interactive businesses.

Revenue in Q2 soared by 106 per cent compared to the same period last year, with Casinos & Resorts revenue climbing 14 per cent to $299.9m.

North America Interactive revenue soared to $18.1m, up from just $5.5m a year ago, while its International Interactive segment contributed revenue of $234.6m following the acquisition of [...]