Iowa’s licensed retail and online sports betting operators recorded a solid start to the state’s new fiscal year as total wagers increased by 21 per cent to $108.6m in July.

July’s year-on-year growth was driven by a 25 per cent increase in online sports wagers to $98.4m, which offset an 8 per cent drop in retail wagers to $10.2m.

Iowa Sports Betting Handle: July 2022 (US$)

Boyd Gaming’s Diamond Jo Dubuque continued to lead Iowa's sports betting [...]