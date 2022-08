Montana’s retail and online sports betting market hit a new monthly low in July as total handle fell to $2.56m.

Wagers at the state lottery’s Intralot-powered Sports Bet Montana fell by 10 per cent compared to the previous month, and dipped beneath the previous monthly low of $2.63m set in July 2021 .

Baseball was once again the most popular sport, accounting for 81 per cent of total wagering during the month, followed by Golf and MMA [...]