New York-listed gaming supplier Inspired Entertainment has reported a 72 per cent increase in second quarter revenue to $71.3m, buoyed by growth in the UK land-based business and a record performance from Virtual Sports.

Gaming revenue increased by 57 per cent to $25.5m in Q2 as recurring revenue returned to pre-Covid levels, while Leisure revenue rose 130 per cent to $26.0m, benefiting from the reopening of retail venues and increased travel within the United Kingdom.

Virtual Sports [...]