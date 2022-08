New York-listed lottery and gaming supplier NeoGames has reported a 46 per cent increase in revenue and share of NeoPollard Interactive (NPI) revenue to $31.3m in the second quarter, buoyed by the first contributions from newly acquired Aspire Global.

Consolidated revenue increased by 64 per cent compared to the same period last year to $21.1m in Q2, including revenue of $8.3m from Aspire Global following its completion on 16 June.

In addition, NeoGames’ share in NPI revenue [...]