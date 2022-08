Stockholm-listed betting and gaming operator LeoVegas has posted a 1 per cent increase in second quarter revenue to €98.0m, with results boosted by a record performance in Sweden and the launch in Ontario.

Total deposits were up by 5 per cent year-on-year at €319.6m during the quarter, generating net gaming revenue (NGR) of €95.7m, an increase of 2 per cent compared to Q2 2021.

The Nordics remained the company’s largest region during the quarter and accounted for [...]