Illinois’ licensed sports betting operators recorded a 32 per cent increase in wagers to $628.5m in June 2022, with the bulk of the total continuing to be generated online.

The year-on-year growth from the state’s nine licensed casinos was driven by a 34 per cent increase in online sports wagers to $605.0m, which offset a 5 per cent drop in retail wagers to $23.5m.

Of the monthly total, $624.0m was wagered on professional sports, of which $600.7m [...]