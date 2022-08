Indiana’s retail and online sports betting market grew by 6 per cent in July as total wagers reached $206.6m.

The state’s 12 licensed casinos recorded an 11 per cent year-on-year increase in online sports wagers to $193.4m, which offset a 34 per cent fall in retail wagers to $13.2m.

Baseball was again the most popular sport with July wagers of $76.1m, followed by Other sports at $56.8m, Basketball at $16.1m, and American football at $2.9m. Parlay bets [...]