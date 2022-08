New York-listed sports data and technology provider Genius Sports has beaten its guidance for the second consecutive quarter as group revenue increased by 27 per cent to $71.1m in Q2 2022.

Revenue in Q2 exceeded the company's previous guidance of $68.0m, with revenue climbing 42 per cent year-on-year on a constant currency basis.

The company’s core Betting Technology, Content & Services division saw revenue increase by 10 per cent to $44.8m in Q2, driven by increased utilization [...]