New Jersey’s betting and gaming market grew by 7 per cent in July as revenue from casinos, racetracks and their partners reached $480.7m.

While sports betting revenue declined again, falling 18 per cent year-on-year to $45.0m in July, this was offset by an 8 per cent increase in land-based casino win to $299.0m and a 15 per cent rise in iGaming revenue to $136.7m.

New Jersey Gambling Revenue Comparison: July 2022 (US$)

Within iGaming, revenue from online casino [...]