New York-listed Sportradar Group has reported a 23 per cent increase in revenue to €177.2m for the second quarter of 2022, buoyed by strong growth in the United States.

The company recorded growth across all business segments during the second quarter of the year, with revenue from the RoW Betting segment climbing 21 per cent, RoW Audiovisual revenue up 9 per cent, and US revenue increasing 66 per cent.

“As the world’s leading provider of technology solutions [...]